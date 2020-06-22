Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, and nine others have emerged among the ten best governors in the country, according to the National Coalition for Progressive Change (NCPC).

The National Chairman of the socio-political organisation, Sunday Michael, who disclosed this during its 10th year anniversary held in Calabar, said the aim of the organisation is to raise the awareness and participation of Nigerians in the socio-economic and political development of the country.

Micheal said the organisation is also committed reversing the rising cases of voter apathy in the country and advocated for more enlightenment on the part of electoral bodies.

According to him, Governor Ayade polled 73.7% votes garnered from its one million members across the country with the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, polling 73.1% to emerge second.

Other governors, who made the list, include Seyi Makinde, Babajide Sanwo Olu, Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, Ahmed El-Rufai, Banga Zulum, Nyesome WIke and Willie Obiano who polled 71%, 70%, 69.9%, 69%, 68.5%, 68.2%, 68% and 67.7% respectively.

Justifying the criteria used in arriving at its decision, the National Chairman said the organisation arrived at its conclusion through its one million members who voted through an e-voting platform which is verifiable.

‘The NCPC is a community of individuals who believe in the power of collective growth through our votes. We educate people on the power of their votes and how their votes can enhance the growth of the country by making better voting decisions instead of voting from a place of bias because at the end our errors affect all of us.

‘We launched an e-voting platform to allow all our one million members to determine the top ten governors in Nigeria and they were accessed based on five prioritised areas which include infrastructure, poverty alleviation, accessibility, agriculture and tourism,’ he stated.

He said this will be a yearly assessment and the organisation will subsequently commence the ranking of all the ministers in the Federal Executive Council as well as the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari in the last twelve months.

He added that the organisation hopes to raise its membership to 5 million people and emphasised that their current poll is not a judgment on the governors but for them to see how people see them and also explore areas they can improve on their performance.