Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has expressed shock and sadness over the death of retired Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas, a former Military Administrator (MILAD) of the state.

In a statement signed on Sunday in Calabar by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, Ayade described the late Kefas as a diligent soldier and a sound administrator who played a key role in the development of the state during his tour of duty to the state between 1993-1994.

“I received with sadness the news of the demise of the ex-MILAD, retired Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas.

“He was a fine gentleman who proved his mettle as an astute administrator during his tour of duty in our state as Military Administrator,” the statement said.

The governor said that by the former military administrator’s transition, “death has robbed Cross River of a dear friend, a statesman and a partner in the socio-economic and infrastructural development of our state.

“While we join his family, the people of Wukari, the government and people of Taraba state and the Nigerian military to mourn his passing, we are consoled that he left behind legacies that would keep his memory alive.

“For in the words of Ann Lnn, “when someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

Ayade prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He assured the family that his thoughts and prayers would be with them as they grieve. (NAN)