Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has presented the 2021 budget of N277.7billion to the State House of Assembly.

He said the budget tagged “Budget of Blush and Bliss’’ was aimed at improving the welfare of residents of the state.

While giving a breakdown the budget, the governor explained that “of the figure, N277.7billion a sum of N192billion was for recurrent expenditure, which represents 69 per cent of the budget.”

He said the budget would focus on efforts to diminish hunger and poverty, increase youths’ employment and enhance security and rural development.

He noted that the outgoing year was characterised by COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protests, with negative impacts on the economy of the state.

The governor disclosed that few days ago, the state got the final registration for CallyAir, a state-owned commercial airline to commence operations soon.

Speaker of the House, Eteng Jonah-Williams, said 2020 would go down in history as “the year of ups and down.”