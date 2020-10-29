Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has ordered immediate suspension of transportation of all categories out of the state.

This is coming barely one one week after hoodlums engaged in massive looting and destruction of public and private properties and businesses in the guise of EndSARS protest.

In statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita, Ayade said: “It has come to our that in a desperate bid to escape arrest, criminals and their masterminds who callously looted government and private properties have now resorted to moving such items out of the state disguised as scraps.”