Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC), Biase, currently under construction to revolutionise the teaching profession in Nigeria.

The college, according to Ayade, will commence academic activities in September and commended contractors handling the project for a job well done.

This is even as the college is already attracting interests with the Governing Council and Management of National Teachers Institute (NTI) declaring intention to train teachers from across the nation at the college starting from September.

NTI Director General, Garba Azare, made this known at the sixth meeting of the eighth Governing Council, last Thursday in Abuja. He said the curriculum and design of TCTC fits the capacity building model of NTI nationwide.

Meanwhile, Ayade, who was speaking during an inspection tour of the college to assess the progress of work, said the TCTC will have West Africa as its catchment area.

The focus, he said, will be on the continuous training of teachers using advanced technology and teaching manual.

“I am a governor and a professor, my deputy is also a professor and we believe the right thing to do is to deal with quality of teaching thoroughly. We believe strongly that the educational system in Nigerian is almost collapsing, so Cross River State is beginning a renaissance. That is why we are setting up TCTC,” Ayade said.

The governor said the teachers college is a worl- class training and retraining facility whose catchment area extends beyond Nigeria.

“We are building a world-class West Africa Teachers Continues Training Centre to cater for all teachers in West Africa sub region and to start the regeneration of ethics, morality, quality of research, science and technology, including ICT in a modern concept in line with 21st century,” Ayade said. He explained that because of the expanded frontiers of the college, recruitment of lecturers will not be restricted to Nigeria.

“This school represents the whole essence of our being, that as professors, we want to deal with education from it roots and take us back to where Nigeria’s foundation was. That’s why most of the lecturers that will come to teach here are not necessarily going to be Nigerians. Our target is competence, so whether they are Indians, Pakistanis or Ghanaians or whatever country they come from, provided they are the best in the subject matter, we will recruit them.”