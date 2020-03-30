Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has ordered workers of the state-owned garment factory to return to work for mass production of face and nose masks.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the workers were initially sent home in line with the partial lockdown declared by the governor last week

Addressing newsmen, yesterday at the industrial park, Calabar, Ayade said it has become imperative for the factory workers to resume work today after the factory had been disinfected, yesterday.

Ayade said: “As the workers return, we will ensure they keep a reasonable distance from one another in keeping with the industrial distancing protocol.

“Besides, they will be properly kitted to ensure they are fit for the purpose in addition to being paid special allowances. Proper fumigation of the factory has been carried out preparatory to the resumption of the workers.

“Working at this time when there is a general shutdown requires a special compensation. The workers will be fairly compensated,” he said.

The governor disclosed that precautionary measures will also entail that the number of workers being recalled are manageable.

“We are going to reduce the number of workers per shift and they will keep a distance of not less than five metres. We are producing the masks for distribution to our most vulnerable people,” he said.

The governor promised to provide medical services to most vulnerable Cross Riverians just as plans are on to activate the Cross River food bank to ensure that “we deliver food to most vulnerable in this lockdown.”