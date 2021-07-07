From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has received the report of committee on the warring communities of Ebom/ Ebijaghara and Ediba/ Usumutong in Abi local government area of the state.

The Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Committee was inaugurated by the governor in May with the former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ndoma Egba as Chairman.

Receiving the Report at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, on Tuesday in Calabar, Governor Ayade promised to bring lasting peace to the war-torn communities through massive infrastructural development.

Noting that this is the first time a government inaugurated committee will work within the time limits, Ayade said he never doubted the capacity of Senator Ndoma-Egba.

He announced the extension of the tenure of the committee and saddled it with the new task of fashioning out the method of government intervention in the troubled communities.

He said: “I have listened to you very clearly. I think the fundamental issue being raised here is the issue of infrastructure…We will sit down and look at the provision of land, decide on social housing structure. The commencement of the detailed design of the road network and all of that has to be worked out.

“And because this committee has done so very well and because you have worked within the time limit, I want to also extend the tenure and provide new terms of reference for this same team so they can provide a concept design by hiring the relevant consultant to give me the design.

“The committee should also provide a social housing master plan for the entire Ebijaghara in the first instance. Besides, they should determine whether water supply is needed and provide us a general detail of the infrastructure under discourse,” he stated

He enjoined them also to providing the physical design by possibly deploying the construction and fabrication academy of Cross River to commence the project or by way of a subcontract.

Earlier, Senator Ndoma Egba said during their visits they actually saw scenes of devastation and ruins, especially in the areas hitherto occupied by the Ebijaghara community and Usumutong.

The former Senate leader disclosed that the Committee’s recommendations if implemented, will heal wounds and bring lasting peace.

He noted that the warring communities which are under the Bahumuno nation

have initiated and signed peace accord even before the committee’s intervention, advising government to recognize the Bahumuno Peace and Development Union and Bahumuno Youth council as they are critical stakeholders in peacebuilding in the Bahumuno nation.