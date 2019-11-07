Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has begun a massive renovation of the Obudu Ranch Resort.

The facility, which is one of Nigeria’s premier tourism destinations and a key revenue earner for Cross River is located in the northern part of the state.

Speaking on the development, Ayade Senior Special Assistant on the Resort, Joseph Edet, said the renovation was aimed at creating a rebirth perception to attract more visitors.

He said areas undergoing restoration at the moment include the gym, game house, steak house, lawn tennis club, restaurant and bar.

Also, the moribund cable car section is being revived just as the water park, the canopy walkway and grotto have been revived and renovated.

Accommodation , including the exotic mountains villas and offices, have all been given facelift. Power, streetlights, intercom and Wifi services, have all been restored.

Governor Ayade said apart from restoring the lost glory of the resort, the reinvention of the tourism facility was also aimed at giving it a more global appeal.

“I am determined to revamp, rebrand and strategically market the Obudu Mountain Resort to the world, “ the governor had declared at a recent function.