Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has donated N1 million for the treatment of Ayamba Mbeh, a University of Calabar student who has been bedridden for over three years.

Confidence Abang, who confirmed this in a statement issued on behalf of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), lauded the governor for the gesture.

While praising Governor Ayade for the donation, Abang said such gesture has never happened in the history of the state.

“With unalloyed and unreserved reverence to Governor Ayade, NANS received N1 million for the health of our sick comrade, Mbeh, who has been bedridden for over 3 years. This kind of intervention has never been in the history of the association in the state. We thank him immensely for the ebullient support.

“Your Excellency, for an intervention of this magnitude, we don’t intend to be silent, we intend to make the echoes go round, let the comrade community in the state and beyond know your good deed in ensuring our friend and brother walks again,” he said.