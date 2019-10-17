Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade, has promised to revive and start the full implementation of the state’s scholarship programme for indigenes of the state in higher institutions of learning.

He disclosed this, yesterday, at the state executive council chamber in Calabar during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Students Union Government and the Law Students Association of the University of Calabar as well as Students Union Government of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) and the National Association of Northern Cross River Students.

“I’ll initiate, institute and operate a full scholarship program for young Cross Riverians in higher institutions. Here I am committing that Cross River State government will start the full implementation of a scholarship programme”, he said.

Ayade also spoke of his plan to reactivate and expand his own scholarship scheme to cover the entire state.

“The Ayade scholarship programme is going to be statewide and will be drawn from my private businesses and nothing to do with government. Those who are not lucky to get from the government scholarship will be lucky to get from the Ayade scholarship program, for it is when you give back to society that society will be there for you.”