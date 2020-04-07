Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayadeday, yesterday rolled out 50 vehicles for the enforcement of preventive measures to keep the state free from coronavirus.

Ayade, who had some days earlier, promised to make 20 vehicles available to the COVID-19 task force, upped the number by adding 30 additional vans to bring the number to 50.

The governor, who went round Calabar, the state capital to monitor enforcement of the no mask, no movement order, said since there will be life after the coronavirus pandemic, it was imperative that government should protect not just lives but must also protect livelihoods.

He said this explains the continuing commercial and business activities in the state.

The governor said since the state was coronavirus free, his government decided to shut its borders with neighbouring states and Cameroon Republic, while allowing economic activities to go on within the state

He warned that protecting lives without protecting livelihoods of Nigerians will spell doom for the nation after COVID-19 as hunger will be the next deadly virus.

Ayade said his administration was determined to protect the lives and livelihoods of Cross Riverians in the face of COVID-19 which was why, according to him, internal businesses are still thriving in the state while locking down every entry points into the state with citizens compelled to wear nose masks in public.

The masks, which are produced at the state garment factory, is distributed for free to residents to enhance compliance with the no mask no movement order issued by government.

He thanked the people of the state for complying with the directive to wear masks, assuring them that working together, the state will remain COVID-19 free.