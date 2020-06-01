Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, yesterday said the country has unfinished business with Bakassi and called President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promise of reviewing the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon.

The governor insisted that the ceding of the territory did not follow any known law in the country’s and amounts to wickedness of Nigeria against the people of the territory.

Speaking at Ifiang Ayong in Bakassi Local Government Area while inaugurating a 52-housing unit to resettle the displaced people of the area, he decried the condition of the people and added that ‘injustice to one is injustice to all’.

Ayade said: “Ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon did not follow any known law in the country and amounts to an illegality. Besides, the president is a man of integrity and should review the issue of Bakassi which he promised during his last visit to the state.

“We call your attention to the wickedness of Nigeria against the people. We draw the consciousness of the president to the people of Bakassi because the country has unfinished business here.”

Speaking on the housing project, Ayade said it is the first social housing in Africa where the ownership is in perpetuity as shelter is what separates humans from animals.

He further said any government that fails to provide shelter to its people has failed as the real measurement of government is how many people you have lifted out of poverty

Also, Paramount Ruler of Bakassi and Chairman, Cross River State Council of Chiefs, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, said the problem of Bakassi lies with the Federal Government and not with Cross River State.

“For the past 18 years, Your Excellency, we have been faced with humanitarian, political, social and economic challenges and have faced them with equal minds with the known fact that the problem of Bakassi lies with the Federal Government,” he said