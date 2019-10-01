Cross River governor Ben Ayade has said that the Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport would help Nigeria’s quest to diversify the economy.

Ayade, according to a statement by Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its “aggressive support for the non-oil sectors of the economy”.

The statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that Ayade spoke in Abuja when he visited the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.