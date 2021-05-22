By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Former Edo State Commissioner of Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said that more Peoples Democratic Party members would resign until the party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus resigns, allowing members with ideas to lead the party to have a shot at regaining power in 2023. Afegbua, who had dragged Secondus to court, stated this in a press statement made available to Saturday Sun yesterday,. He added that Secondus has outlived his usefulness and therefore deserves to be shown the exit door or voluntarily resign.

“I had predicted in the course of my interrogation of the leadership that Governors Ayade, Mutawalle, and Ikpeazu would soon exit the party, as well as Fani-Kayode and Senator Grace Bent, simply because the Secondus leadership is bereft of ideas and lacks the capacity to lead a virile opposition. Under his phlegmatic leadership, the PDP has lost two serving Governors while others are in the queue to exit the party.

“Right before our very eyes, we have lost two former Speakers, Dogara and Bankole, former Governor Gbenga Daniel has left, David Umahi and Ben Ayade have both left, making the party vulnerable to the average Nigerian mind. The stakeholders of the party should move beyond mere meetings to push away Secondus as a way to re-ignite, reboot, and rejig the party for more constructive engagements that would reposition the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Prince Uche Secondus should respond to the invitation of the anti-graft agency, instead of playing ostrich, in a renewed bid to recover the party from those who have not added value to it,” he stated.