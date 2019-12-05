Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has forwarded second list of 36 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Hope Obeten, chief press secretary to the Speaker, Eteng Jonah-Williams, who disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday in Calabar, said the list comprises commissioner-nominees from the 18 local government areas of the state.

The governor had earlier sent in three names to the Assembly for screening as commissioners, thereby raising the number to 39.

It was gathered that 80 percent of the commissioner-nominees had earlier served in the first term of Ayade.