Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, yesterday swore in two new judges, with a charge on them not to compromise on justice delivery.

The newly sworn in judges were Justices Victor Ani Offiong and Angela Obi. Also sworn in was Tina Banku Agbor, as Secretary to the State Government.

Ayade urged them to render services with the fear of God.

“God has chosen you to represent the conscience of the society, the defender of the common man, the protector of fairness and equity and to do away with anything that is repugnant to natural justice.

“Having been elevated to a stool where your morality and conscience decide the fate of people, whereby your own decision a man can be put behind bars and by your own decision a life can be taken, your job is to carry out the service of God.

“No amount of excitement, political pressure or money should make you compromise justice because I believe in retributive justice and I believe in karma.”

Responding, Justice Offiong assured that in judging the affairs of men, they would always remember that the actual affairs of men are controlled from the spiritual realm, hence the need to make the people proud and the state prosper.

“In the spirit of that spiritual realm,” Justice Offiong intimated, “not only have you given us the mandate to judge the affairs of men, you have also given us the amulet to judge demons.”