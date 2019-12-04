Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, yesterday, swore in Justice Akon Ikpeme as the acting chief judge of the state.

This follows the retirement of Justice Michael Edem.

Swearing in the acting chief judge, the governor said: “I have full respect for section 153 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which provides for the setting up of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to safeguard the judiciary from the executive.

“The NJC is the final authority on matters involving the appointment of chief judge of a state. I also recognise the role of the governor as well and I believe for the interest and peace of the state, for the goodness of character and the warmness of the state, the right thing to do, at this point, is what the state has done by swearing in an acting chief judge.

“The beauty of the law is that it is derived from morality, ethics and norms of the people,” pointing out that “the law has moral sensitivity that we must respect hence Justice Ikpeme’s appointment today is a clear testimony of the civilisation of Cross River Sstate.”

Ikpeme thanked God and the governor as she pledged to work in sincerity during her tenure.

Applauding the governor for being a father of the entire state, the acting chief judge expressed hope that, “as a father, you will not allow the judiciary or the legislature to crumble.”