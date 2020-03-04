Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has swore in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting chief judge of the state.

This follows the non-confirmation of Justice Akon Ikpeme as the substantive chief judge of the state by the House of Assembly, on Monday.

Swearing in Eneji at the executive council chamber in Calabar, yesterday, Ayade said it is imperative as law and nature abhor a vacuum, adding that the decision was not in anyway based on sentiment.

He said: “I congratulate you on your appointment. I urge you to dispense justice without fear or favour, you have to have fairness of mind. The law is blind and should not be sensitive to religion, ethnicity, colour or any other affiliation.

“We ask that the leadership of the judiciary, under your watch, should be very exemplary and should be such that every other state would like to emulate. We know your background and believe you are competent and capable and worthy of this office.

“Cross River State is known for fairness, equity and what is fair. We are opposed to anything that is repugnant to natural justice. Our people are not known for bias and prejudices.”

Reacting to the rumour making the rounds that Justice Ikpeme was not confirmed by the House of Assembly because she is from Akwa Ibom State, the governor said he has taken several decisions in the past to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of government positions so as to have a balanced representation across the senatorial zones.

He cited instances where he insisted the position of the provost of College of Education, Akamkpa, be given to a southern candidate even when a candidate from the North had the highest scores.