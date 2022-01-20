Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has sworn in Timothy Ogbang Akwaji as Head of Service.

He is the first journalist to be so appointed to the job. He had served at various times as editor and managing director of the state-owned newspaper, The Chronicle.

A consummate journalist, he was vice president, East for the Nigerian Guild of Editors and also Financial Secretary of the union.

Until his appointment as Head of Service, Akwaji was Permanent Secretary, Cross River State Ministry of Climate Change and International Development Corporation (MIDC) respectively.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, Ayade commended the new Head of Service for a harmonious working relationship with commissioners of the various ministries, especially, Dr Inyang Asibong, Commissioner for MIDC, where he served as Permanent Secretary.

Ayade described the new Head of Service as a distinguished scholar, a researcher, a fellow, an outstanding double masters degree holder in science genetics, management, public administration, as well as in journalism, a distinguished man in terms of attitude, integrity, character, honour and value.

Akwaji pledged to ensure that promotion in the civil service is based on productivity.

Key performers indicators, he said, would be introduced and reckoned with before anybody gets promoted.