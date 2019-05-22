Dr. Betta Edu, Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency on behalf of the executive Governor, His Excellency Professor Benedict Ayade, announced an update to the commitment that his administration made in December 2018. Cross River State is topping up the USD $15 million to be disbursed over five years that it had already committed with an additional USD $5 million over the same time period.

She also announced an accountability update to the earlier commitment, sharing that USD $2 million of the year’s original USD $3 million allocation had already been unlocked, and that the commitment’s delivery was on track. She stated that sanitation behavior change would be supported through the implementation of this commitment.

“We remain committed to this pledge, as well as becoming the first open defecation free state in Nigeria. I therefore confirm that [the Governor] has already unlocked 2 million dollars and commits to unlocking another 1 million dollars before the end of this year for open defecation and safe water and sanitation. This will support RUSHPIN to promote sanitation education, behavior change, and ultimately end open defecation for the beautiful people of Cross River State.”