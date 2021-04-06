To demonstrate the commitment of his state to partner the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has announced a N100 million as research grant to the agency for the generation of electricity from borehole.

The research into how to generate electricity from borehole is to be jointly undertaken by the agency and the state-owned University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

The governor spoke at the State Executive Council Chamber in Calabar while playing host to a team of NASENI officials, led by its Executive Vice Chairman, Muhammed Haruna.

Ayade said the time has come for the agency to develop a holistic framework to launch Nigeria into the global engineering map.

According to him, “NASENI is an agency that is responsible for the science and engineering infrastructure. We must begin to truly develop engineering infrastructure in this country. It is a shame that as a country, we still import spare parts, it is a shame that you have to take a man from a temperate climate who does not have sun, who is always in the cold to come and tell us how to use our sunlight.

“What a shame that you have crude oil under your earth, yet it takes somebody who comes from a country that does not have oil to tell you how to dig it out, more shameful that you do not even know how to use it. You have to send it out.”

The governor urged the agency to set up an office in Calabar, pledging a vehicle and an office space.

He challenged the NASENI to bring to bear its true essence because “Cross River State is ready to collaborate with you and I am making available, once you establish your agency here in Cross River, one brand new pickup, and an immediate office for you to move to and make available a land for you to build a permanent office.