Worried by the squalid and deplorable living conditions of host communities of the Obudu Ranch Resort in Obanliku Local Government Area, Governor Ben Ayade has promised to launch a social housing project for the communities.

Ayade stated this while on a visit to Obudu Ranch Resort, where he also toured the communities.

“We are here at the ranch and when you look to the left and right, what you see in the entire place are the aborigines, the original owners of Obudu Cattle Ranch. They are relegated to the worst form of human existence; reduced to want, in body, spirit and soul and in the most sub-human living conditions with collapsing roofs and huge massive temperatures that run your blood chill and your bones cold.

“As I see this, my heart bleeds that I have failed to be sensitive to the people who need government most. And so my government is committed to constructing social housing to change their course and prove to them that God uses humans as a vessel,” he said.