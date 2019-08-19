Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has described man’s inhumanity to man as the cause of instability around the world.

The governor said this while unveiling this year’s Carnival Calabar. He called for a return to God and conscience, which, according to him, are key to humanity.

Ayade took band leaders of the carnival through a power point video presentation on the ills and woes brought upon man by man.

Ayade rued the fact that man has lost his conscience and now given to deviant behaviours.

“Imagine the dept of animalism and how much man has travelled away from his conscience,” he lamented.

The governor urged band leaders to go beyond the pleasure of the annual tourism fiesta to communicate the message, through their band and music, that it was time to return to “our conscience that made us humans.

Chairman of band leaders’ association and former first lady of the state, Onari Duke, in her remarks, on behalf of other band leaders, commended Governor Ayade’s theme choice for the carnival, ‘Humanity’, describing it as thought provoking.