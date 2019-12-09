Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has called on Nexim Bank management to partner the state in its agro-industrial revolution.

The governor made the call, at the weekend, during a test-run of the newly established feed mill of the state.

Located at the Ayade Industrial Park on Goodluck Jonathan Bypass in Calabar, the feed mill is one of the latest factories built by the Ayade-led administration that is ready for commissioning.

The governor, who witnessed the test-run along with the bank management, that also toured other factories, like the 24,000 birds per day frozen chicken factory and the noodles factory, urged the bank to use the state to demonstrate Nigeria’s potentials.

“We are a very serious-minded people. Nexim Bank, you have a great opportunity, partner us and let us build Cross River State as a showcase of the potentials and capabilities that Nigeria can actually be itself,” the governor said.

He said the factories, beside shoring up the economic base of the state, provide jobs to thousands of people.

Earlier, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor and Board Chairman, Nexim Bank, Okwu Nnanna, affirmed that the factories will boost job creation and economic empowerment.