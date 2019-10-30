Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman, Stephen Odey, yesterday disclosed that the Governor Ben Ayade-led administration has, in the last few years, procured and distributed 79,622 plastic chairs and tables to about 300 schools in the state to ensure conducive environment for learning.

Odey, who disclosed this after a tour of some schools, said Ayade-led administration has carried out the most intervention in schools in the history of the state.

He said as part of the interventions, “79,622 plastic tables and chairs have been procured and distributed to schools across the 18 local government areas of the state, and this is geared towards boosting the basic education sector.”

Besides provision of tables and chairs to schools, he said the administration also awarded contracts for the comprehensive rehabilitation of about 496 schools across the state, adding that, “out of this, 406 projects have been completed. So, this is the administration that has intervened massively within the basic education sector.

“While we are making our pupils and students comfortable, the teachers also must be properly accommodated, hence our desire to start another distribution of teachers’ tables.”