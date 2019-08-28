A conglomeration of agriculture pressure groups, Digital Agricbusiness, Agriceducation Agricmedia and Corporate Agriculture International, have described as unstoppable, Governor Ben Ayade’s agricultural revolution in Cross River State.

They lauded the governor’s agricultural value chain drive, saying it will go a long way in building a strong economy for the state.

The groups, which are the founders of Nigeria StockBrokers Agricbusiness Group (NSBAG) of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, took to their official twitter account @corpsfarmerstv to commend the governor.

They made the remarks after watching a documentary of the soon-to-be commissioned ultramodern Cocoa Processing Plant, Ikom constructed by the Ayade administration.

“We took our time to watch this video over and over again on how Governor Ayade is investing millions of dollars in cocoa value chain and producing chocolate for export. This is an unstoppable agric revolution,” they said.