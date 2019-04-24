Judex Okoro, Calabar

Special Adviser to Governor Ayade on Biodiversity, Mr. Edet Okon Asim, and two others are to be prosecuted for allegedly raping a fifteen-year-old child in Calabar Cross River state.

While Edet Asim and Obot Okon Udofia) are facing charges of sexually molested the girl and got her pregnant, the mother of the victim, Mrs. Stella Noah, shall be prosecuted for the reckless and negligent act which endangered the life of the victim.

On December 18, 2018, Asim, the former Chairman of Calabar Municipality, and Udofia were arrested by the police detectives from the Airport division of the Nigeria Police Force, Calabar following a petition by an NGO, Basic Rights Council Initiative, they were accused of sexually abusing a minor for three years running.

Also, Asim mistress, Mrs. Stella Noah, was arrested for allegedly consenting to the relationship between Asim and her daughter.

Having concluded their investigations, the police submitted their findings to the Attorney and General and Commissioner for Justice, Joe Abang, Esq, who subsequently sought the advice of the DPP.

Further checks by Daily Sun revealed that the DPP had recommended that the three suspects including Edet Asim and Obot Okon Udofia) and Mrs. Stella Noah be arraigned at the High Court as soon as possible.

According to DPP report, while Edet Asim and Obot Okon Udofia are to be charged with rape alone, Mrs. Noah is to be charged with reckless and negligent act which endangered the life of the victim.

When contacted on phone, the Attorney and General and Commissioner for Justice, Joe Abang, Esq, said he is not in a position to speak about the matter, wondering why journalists are interested in the matter.