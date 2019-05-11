Divine premature triplet, Successfully delivered at Primary health center Ofunbogha; referred from health centre Ofunbogha to holy family hospital Ikom, The DG CRSPHCDA, Dr. Betta Edu has given immediate support to the premature babies by providing generator and fuel for holy family hospital Ikom to run the incubator for the three babies.

She has also made provision for food and clothes for the new babies. Other donations were gotten from the PHCC ikom MRS Anthonia Owan and mr’s Getty Ogboche who gave some financial assistance to ensure that the babies survived.

Dr. Betta Edu insists that government and her staff at Ikom must give every support to the family to keep mother and babies alive “ we commend the quality of service rendered at Primary Health Centre Ofunbogha by our dedicated frontline health workers, we commend the promptness with which the referred them to a higher level of care. We must make those sacrifices and act beyond ordinary to prevent increase in the number of women and children that die daily! Governor Sen Ben Ayade is proud of the effort of these staff and has asked me to reward them appropriately.

The father ONUNG ACHORI OKOI on a phone conversation with the DG this morning said he was overwhelmed with the timely help she gave to save the lives of his children. He noted that they were referred to Calabar but the had no money on them to move while the babies were gradually dying.

