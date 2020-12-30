From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Special Adviser, Presidency and National Assembly Matters to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Divine Amina Arong, has resigned her appointment.

She terminated her appointment in a letter dated December 29 addressed to the governor through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Tina Agbor Banku.

No official reason has been given for her resignation and it was unclear if the government would accept her resignation.

However, sources close to Arong revealed that there has been no love lost between Ayade and Amina in recent times resulting from the outcome of some series of litigations between Ayade’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Jarigeb Agom Jarigbe group.

Amina, who was deputy treasurer of PDP, was said to have been the anchor lady for Ayade’s faction in the national secretariat of the party, while the battle for the soul of PDP raged.

It was however learnt that crisis started when Governor Ayade and Amina had a misunderstanding over the handling of some issues affecting her schedule of duty and the outcome of ward, local government congresses and Cross River north senatorial by-election.