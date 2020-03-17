The traditional Head of Adadama ward has strongly commended the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu who has completed the payment of over 723 students and pupils tuition fees in Adadama, Abi Local Government Area for this present term and school calendar.

His Royal Majesty Eval who commended her for expanding the scope from just all pupils in public schools in the ward to pupils in private schools and those at secondary level. He praised her sincerity of purpose and her zeal to serve the people describing her as a young lady with a lions heart! The chiefs and people of Adadama praised Governor Ben Ayade for choosing their daughter to serve as a commissioner noting that her elevation is a great blessing to Abi LGA and the state in General.

Speaking at the village last week, Dr Edu said, though highly demanding on her limited resources, the gesture is aimed at complementing the state government’s educational development efforts under the present leadership of Governor Ben Ayade who himself is a renowned scholar and academia. “ we want to produce more young Professors like our Governor Prof Ben Ayade”

She described education as the bedrock of development, noting that she knows the value of education and the difficulties parents pass through to pay their children fees.

“My desire is to assist parents by supporting their children/Ward’s education. Done this religiously for four years now. “I won’t go to bed happy if any of this children drop out of school, after all here lies the hope of tomorrow!”

She promised to extend the goodwill to other waring communities in Abi local government area and beyond while calling on other public-spirited persons to support the gesture by investing in education to guarantee bright future for children in Cross River State.

As usual the schools involved are PCN Primary School Ekpon, PCN Extension Isong Inyang Primary School, St. Berns Ibalebo Primary School, Government Primary School Atani and PCN Imina Primary School Immigrant secondary school, other private schools all in Abi LGA.