The displaced people of Bakassi in Cross River State have made an emotional appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the state government a sovereign guarantee for the construction of its Deep Seaport project.

The deep seaport project embarked upon by Governor Ben Ayade recently attained a major milestone with the issuance of the Outline Business Case (OBC) certificate by the Federal Government. They said the granting of the sovereign guarantee will help the realization of the project, which according to them, will wipe away their tears from years of hardship occasioned by their displacement.

Noting that they will benefit the most from the project, the displaced Bakassi people are hopeful that “the construction of the project will make up for the many losses suffered by us and the state since the ceding of their ancestral homeland to Cameroon.”

Camped at Saint Marks Primary School in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state since 2013, the displaced Bakassi people say the project holds a new hope for them.