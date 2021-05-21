From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said that the defection of the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, confirmed the restoration of the party’s political credentials by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

PGF, in a statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to welcome the Cross River governor, attributed the milage recorded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s credentials as a fair and impartial leader.

It further emphasised that since APC belongs to all Nigerians, everyone, from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of the party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

The Forum maintained that Ayade joining the APC is a testament of the party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians consistent with the vision of the founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform to unite all Nigerians.

Titled, ‘the Progressive Reinforcement Continues, welcoming Ben Ayade to the APC, the PGF, noted: “We join all leaders and members to welcome this illustrious Nigerian into our great party.

“The decision of Govenor Ayade to join the APC is a testament of our party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians consistent with the vision of the founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform to unite all Nigerians.

“The coming of Governor Ayade into the APC further reinforces the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.

“We congratulate our leader, President Buhari, whose sterling qualities and fair mindedness endear patriotic Nigerians to the party. Mr. President’s credentials as a fair leader who is impartial will continue to promote our party and serve as a major source of electoral advantage.

“As Progressive Governors, we will remain steadfast in supporting the efforts and initiatives of Mr. President to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

“Also, we salute our members of the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni for this milestone achievement of once again getting another experienced leader in the person of Ben Ayade to join the APC.

“We welcome Governor Ayade for taking the courageous decision of leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to join our party, the APC. The movement of our compatriot to the APC is indicative of his principles, commitment and conviction to the development of Nigeria.

“Given all his achievements in Cross River State, Governor Ayade is only coming home where he belongs. APC is indeed the party that will provide him and his people, and indeed all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

“Together with Governor Ayade and all our leaders in the APC, our party’s capacity to serve the collective interests of all Nigerians through effective representation will be strengthened and reinforced.

“Our party, APC, is open, transparent and will continue to guarantee fair contestation in politics, in line with the overarching commitment of President Buhari and all our founding leaders.

“Our National Caretaker Committee has worked hard to restore the political credentials of the APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development.

“We will continue to support the Caretaker Committee in all its current initiatives to rebuild our great party. With the coming of Governor Ayade, the capacity of our party to mobilise all patriots and other like-minded progressive Nigerians to join the APC is stronger.

“APC belongs to all Nigerians. Everyone, from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

“The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto is economic, social and political development of Nigeria. The progressive reinforcement of our party continues. We look forward to receiving more patriots and progressive minded Nigerians into the APC!” PGF noted in the statement.