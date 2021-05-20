From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed delight over the defection of the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, on Thursday, said Ayade’s action has once again shown that APC is the party to beat in the country.

According to him, the Cross River State governor has taken the right decision and shown a good example for others to follow.

He stated that the ruling party remains open to all and called on well-meaning Nigerians to join the APC to move the country forward.