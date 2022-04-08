From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Arewa People’s Democratic Coalition (APDC) has described the main opposition party ,the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a desperate party that wanted to reap where it did not sow .

The northern based group reacted to what it termed ‘Laudable judgement’ of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that dismissed the suit PDP filed to declare the seat of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and his Deputy, Ivara Esu, vacant, following their defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to the group, Governor Ayade was validly elected on the platform of the PDP in 2015 and defected to the APC on May 20, 2021, along with his deputy, but for PDP to ask for removal of the Governor and his Deputy, Ivara Esu, to vacate office following their defection to the All Progressives Congress was too much of an act of desperation .

In a statement signed by the Coordinator of Arewa People’s Democratic Coalition , Comrade Mohammed Bagudu praised the judgement, which ruled that Governor Ben Ayade and his Deputy could not be sacked from their positions, other than through statutory procedures that were stipulated in sections 180, 188 and 189 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The statement noted that “The claim by PDP that votes at the election and elections are won by political parties and not their candidate or the candidates sponsored at the election by the political parties was not only debunked, but dismissed in line with constitution”.

The group however lauded the judgement delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo,which held that defection to another political party was not stated as one of the grounds for the removal of either a governor or his deputy .

While congratulating Governor Ayade for victory at the court , it further stated, “And now , Nigerians can see clearly now that PDP ran to court out of desperation ,but we are highly elated that the court failed to heed to her frivolous claims .

“We stand by our earlier resolution as members of a Northern group that have come strongly to supporting Governor Ben Ayade for his avowed commitment to good governance in Cross River State .

“With this judgement , we are fully ready to hit the grounds in our bid to embark on house-to-house campaign for the man we have identified with a track records of performance and capacity to unite the country.”