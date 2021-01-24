From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The fight against criminal in Cross River seems to be yielding positive results as ‘Operation Akpakwu’ (a state security outfit) has cracked down on alleged kidnappers, robbery gangs and cultists.

Besides, ‘Operation Akpakwu’ has embarked on massive demolition of houses used by criminal elements across the state.

Governor Ben Ayade had during the launch of Operation Akpakwu on December 3, 2020 warned kidnappers in the state to desist from their crimes as the end of criminality is here.

During the inauguration, Ayade instructed the security agencies to

deal decisively with any form of criminality, banditry, cultism and kidnapping of any form.

Insecurity: Several properties across C’River to be demolished as Ayade cracks down on kidnappers

However, barely a month after the inauguration, several houses and property have been demolished by the Operation Akpakwu as the state government intensifies it’s crack down on kidnappers in the state.

Among the houses set to be demolished include the Old Pamol Estate in Calabar Municioality and a number of apartments and guest houses in the Calabar Metropolis.

So far over half a dozen apartments belonging to kidnappers have been destroyed including a multi million naira apartment along 8-Miles and another luxurious Apartment in Old Road both along Murtala Muhammed Highway in Calabar.

The apartment along 8 Miles was empty during the demolition as occupants had vacated the property while the occupants at the property along Old Road including a Church moved out their properties before it was demolished.

The government has also destroyed a hotel in Calabar said to be housing kidnappers.

Speaking during the latest round of demolitions in the Calabar Metropolis the State Security Adviser, Southern Senatorial District to Gov. Ben Ayade, Henry Okokon, said the exercise was one of the ways of chasing criminals out of the state.

Okokon explained that the state government places premium on security of lives and properties in the state, hence the need to fight against all forms of criminality in the state.

“This is part of the activities of Operation Akpakwu, a special force set up by Gov. Ayade to fight crime in the state, especially kidnapping.

“This demolition exercise is ongoing. The governor has warned that anyone who is involved in any form of criminality, or any landlord who is found harbouring any criminal should desist from it.

“These houses belong to individuals who have been caught in the act of kidnapping in the state. The brothel was also brought down because the management of the facility was also harbouring criminals and drug addicts.

“This is a warning signal to everybody. Whosoever is involved in crime of any form should desist from it,” he said.