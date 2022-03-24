From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and former Cross River State Secretary of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Hon Bobby Ekpenyong, has stated that the landmark performance of Governor Ben Ayade would give APC victory in the 2023 general election.

Ekpenyong, the former chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, and Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Obudu Ranch Resort, said the governor’s remarkable achievements in the area of agriculture, industrialisation, empowerment and welfare of civil servants would all be count in favour of the ruling party during electioneering.

He disclosed that there are over 30 industries located across the 18 local government areas of the state and are currently at the last stage of completion, adding that these industries would not only improve on the internally generated revenue, boosting the state’s economy, but would generate massive employment for the youths.

He further said: “The present administration does not only operate youth-friendly and people-oriented programmes, but has repositioned the state taking governance to the grassroots where almost every family has a representative in the government through one appointment or the other.

“The Governor has demonstrated an uncanny love for humanity as his government has over 6, 000 political appointees that are paid salaries monthly, thereby alleviating poverty from Bakassi in the southern zone to Iokm in central to Yala in the northern zone. This has never happened in Cross River and would count in APC’s favour during campaigns.”

On the political scene, he said: “Ayade has opened the political field that was a closed system. Since he defected to APC, people can come out to contest elections unlike before when a few decided the fate of Cross Riverians intimes as this. PDP is redoubling its efforts because they have a virile and functional opponents that have performed to contend with.

“Of course, APC’s restructuring and repositioning in the state ahead of 2023 has started yielding positive results as the party won the Ogoj/Yala federal constituency by-elections held recently. I can tell you that in no time the party would be house-hold name and then victory would be ours.”

He called on all party stakeholders to embark on massive drive and take the party to their various communities by spreading the good news of Ayade’s programmes and why APC should be voted for in 2023, maintaining that “with what is on ground in terms of performance and development of the state, APC deserve a second chance. “