Judex Okoro, Calabar

The wife of Governor Ben Ayade, Dr Mrs Linda Ayade, has vowed to prosecute alleged paedophiles in Cross River State.

She expressed disgust at the news of sexual violence perpetrated against little Miss Edem (not real name), in Calabar Municipality.

The 4-year-old child was said to have been defiled by one Etebong, the neigbhour yesterday at his residence at Ikot Ishie Town.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Fred Abua, the Wife of the Governor said: “Parents must be watchful and must realize that abusers are not strangers but people we know including our family, friends and neighbours who we trust and allow access to our children.

“I sympathize with the child who is now going through a traumatic healing process that will last many years and has pledged to take responsibility for her treatment.

“I commend Mr. Tony Nsemo, the good Samaritan, who reported the matter to the police and the little gorl is now being treated in a hospital in Calabar while the suspect has since been arrested and detained at the State Housing Police Station.”

According to her, Dr. Ayade has vowed to watch the legal processes that they police will commence to ensure that the case against the child molester is not compromised until justice is done. She

Regretted that sex offenders often have far-reaching influence that allow them avoid getting justice, she vowed that this time legal process must be instituted against such perpetrators just as her office would continued to provide support for victims.

She called on all well meaning individuals to report any sexual violence or child molestation to the police or the Centre for Gender-Based Violence at the State Ministry of Women Affairs.