From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum( AYCF) on Wednesday evening decried the alleged killing of eight northerners in the south-eastern state of Abia by yet to be identified assailants.

But the group was at home with swift action by the security agents and readiness of the Abia state government to go after the criminal elements.

In a statement by its President Yerima shettima, AYCF condemned what it described “dastardly attack” on innocent citizens from the North trading to earn a living.

“As a group we are still deeply concerned about the murder of northerners resident in Abia, who are doing legitimate business. We are also deeply touched by the report of scores of others sustaining various degrees of injury and have now been hospitalized.

*We welcome the prompt response of security agencies and the Abia State Government for going after the killers and rushing the injured ones to the hospital.

“We urge the Abia State Government to pursue its promise to bring the killers to book, in the spirit of national unity and stability.

“The AYCF will be following closely the efforts of Abia State Government to fulfil its promise of providing compensation for the families and survivors of the attack

“We pray this should be last bad news we would hear about innocent Northern traders, from not just Abia but the entire Southeast, in the spirit of national unity and stability”, the statement read in part.