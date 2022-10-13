From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended the efforts of the Lagos State government in bringing sanity into the activities of the state branch of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and their relationship with the Arewa community residents in Lagos.

A statement issued and made available to reporters in Kaduna by Alhaji Adamu Yahaya Chairman, Lagos State chapter of AYCF, said, they have been following with keen interest, the latest developments at RTEAN in Lagos State and how the leadership has threatened the cordial relationship between the Arewa community and their host, a development he described as disturbing and most unfortunate.

“AYCF hereby commends the quick effort of the Lagos State Government to prevent a crisis by suspending the activities of the Association, by way of transparent pronouncement. We hope this will mark a turning point in the history of the Arewa community in Lagos,” the statement read.

The chairman said that as a group committed to peace, unity and integrity of Northerners in Lagos State, they are comfortable with the decision of the Lagos State Government through its pronouncement of the 29th of September, 2022, leading to the suspension of the activities of the state branch of RTEAN Chairman, Alhaji Musa Muhammad.

AYFC maintained that “the decision of the state government came at the right time when the majority of Northerners resident in the state have repeatedly been complaining bitterly over the conduct of the RTEAN leadership, which disrupted the harmonious relationship between RTEAN leadership, its members and the majority of Arewa community residents in the state.

“Consequently, the AYCF hereby supports, in totality, the action of the state government, premised on the need for badly-needed peace and stability and protecting the good image of the Arewa community built for decades.

“We are convinced that the action was swiftly taken by the Government to stem the tide of a protracted problem that would have snowballed into a full-blown crisis due to open and unpleasant partiality on the part of the suspended chairman, Alhaji Musa Muhammad.

“It is heartwarming to the Arewa community in Lagos that since the suspension of the chairman, maximum peace has been noticeably restored in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“We also pray that the new leadership of the Association, headed by Hon Adeshina Sulaimon Raji will carry the entire Nigeria ethnic groups along, as we consider him a broad-minded leader who is known for being focused,” he said.