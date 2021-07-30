Largest network of young entrepreneurs in Africa, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE), has named Sandra Norbert, CEO, Swift and Castle Consult Ltd., as its new national head for the Nigerian chapter.

An enterprising young lady, Norbert, replaces Olubunmi Oluwadare whose tenure ended last weekend after serving two terms of six years as the national head of the Nigerian chapter before the appointment of Sandra Norbert, who holds B.Sc degree in Business Administration from the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Maiduguri and certifications in computer and management. She is a dogged business lady, with great mindset and ideas as well as an achiever and mentor to many.

Oluwadare is the CEO of Vertage Int’l Ltd and Quickpromo. A seasoned entrepreneur and investor who holds shares in many other companies, he is also the author of the book “I See Money In Africa.” His input, committment and sacrifices would be greatly felt and appreciated by members of the team in particular and the organisation at large.

In her acceptance speech, Norbert promised to continue to lead the organisation in the right direction and to give full support to all team members selflessly. She urged staff and team members to support her to move the organisation forward: “I believe there is more to be achieved together as a team, and that can only be accomplished if we continue to work as a family,”

Project director of AYE, Mr. Garth Deacon, thanked Oluwadare for the energy and committment to the vision, mission, values and slogan of the organisation, even as he welcomed the new national head to the team.

Also the Executive Director of the organization Joy Michael thanked Olubunmi Oluwadare for his 6 years of service and welcomes Sandra Norbert as the new National Head for Nigeria.

The event was graced physically and virtually by the organization’s EXCOS and members from different parts of Africa. #End.

