The West Africa Youth Council has recognized Nigeria’s Sonnie Ayere as winner of the ECOWAS Icon of Societal Development for his outstanding humanitarian work and exemplary career as a distinguished financial economist. This award was presented under the African Man of the Year with Nelson Mandela Leadership Award for Excellence and Integrity category.

Ayere was honoured for playing a crucial pioneer role in transforming Nigeria’s bond markets, investment banking landscape and building a financial firm that facilitates multibillion naira transactions and deals. In addition, the award committee acknowledged him for contributing to societal development with achievements in youth empowerment, through chairing Unique Group of Schools. Ayere is the Group Managing Director at DLM Capital Group, one of Nigeria’s top financial powerhouse with diverse business interests in corporate, consumer and investment banking, asset management, securities, trustee and nominees.

According to the West African Youth Council awards committee, the recognition given to Ayere, “is in lieu of his great work as a successful investment banker par excellence and a distinguished financial economist of note with achievements in youth empowerment and development and his leadership dexterity. We recognize his commendable works and humanity as a philanthropist par excellence”.

Commenting on the award, Ayere noted that the recognition is an honour and source of encouragement to young Africans committed to youth empowerment. “I am particularly excited that our commitment and contributions at DLM Capital Group to social impact over the years is being recognized and awarded. For our company, real impact and development means that we have a dedication to match the same focus and intensity for our business with our CSR strategies. We believe that if all corporate entities ignite their energies to some form of societal development, Africa will get ahead in a few years.”