Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, could miss the World Cup qualifier this Friday against the Super Eagles of Nigeria after contracting COVID-19.

According to reports, the former Aston Villa forward has tested positive for COVID-19, making him a huge doubt for the match.

The 31-year-old will be unable to travel to Ghana for the crucial game.

The Black Stars will now be without the Ayew brothers for the doubleheader. Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the game due to suspension and his brother also contracting the COVID-19.

Jordan was initially named in the squad ahead of the game but was dropped after the test was confirmed.

Similarly, Bristol City attacker, Antoine Semenyo’s Ghana debut in limbo over injury concerns.

The 22-year-old has been invited to the Ghana national team for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria on March 25 and 29, 2022.

His debut call up may be postponed after sustaining an injury in the game against West Brom on Saturday in the English Championship.

The pacey attacker lasted only six minutes in that 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Bristol City coach, Nigel Pearson was unable to confirm the extent of Semenyo’s injury after the game.

The attacker who has agreed to represent Ghana at the international level despite been available to play for England is now a major doubt for the crucial encounter.