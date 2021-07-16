By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Hip pop artiste cum actress, Ayobami Rachael Adelaja aka Ayice, has emerged the winner of the second edition of 100% TV reality show.

The 20-year-old Ayice beat her male counterparts to clinch the grand prize, showing that women are becoming strong contenders when it comes to winning trophies.

Powered by Red Carpet On TV Media, the season 2 of the reality show, which kicked off on April 30, 2021, had 13 finalists drawn from a nationwide audition, and only top three of one female and two male housemates made it to the grand finale. The housemates enjoyed 14 days of drama, magic and exposure to opportunities that will shape their dreams forever.

