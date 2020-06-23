Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Omatseyin Akene Ayida, as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, following the retirement of Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, from the board, having completed his four years’ tenure in line with the association’s governance charter.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of the association, Dr Joy Ogaji, said that the announcement was made at its 3rd Annual General Meeting, on June 17, 2020.

Nnorom who represented Transcorp Power Limited on the Board of Trustees also stepped down as a member of the board and has been replaced by the President/CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Mrs. Owen Omogiafo.

In his remarks, Nnorom thanked the Association for the confidence reposed on him as Chairman, and the Board of Trustees, noting that liquidity arising from the debts owed GenCos for power already generated, transmitted and consumed by Nigerians would seriously affect the Association.

“As an association, there are immediate challenges we must tackle. For instance, we appreciate the recent improvement in payment by Nigerian Bulk Electricity Traders (NBET) of money owed us” he said.

According to Nnorom, such improvement should remain consistent while other outstanding legacy debts equally owed members be paid to enable them meet funding obligations critical to their ability to stay in operation.The statement noted that Nnorom’s tenure, was instrumental in promoting the Association’s mandate of driving synergy and commercial viability within Nigeria’s power sector.