Forty one years after the death of apala music maestro, Ayinla Omowura, his daughter, Queen Halimat has released an album in his honour.

According to Halimat, the new album titled, Apala Extraordinary and released on Exotic Records label owned by Adegbesan Olusegun, is aimed at imortalising her dad who died 41 years ago, and also to set the records straight that “through Ayinla Omowura is dead, his works live.”

Queen Halimat, who recently had a memorial concert in honour of her dad in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the new album, which is the second to be released by her, is to create an impression in the minds of music lovers, especially apala fans, that a woman can sing apala music very well.

Halimat started playing music 20 years ago. She’s the third in the family of Ayinla Omowura to play apala music, with her kind of modern apala cutting across all age brackets. Other members of Omowura’s family playing apala are Dauda and Akeem Omowura.

Aside Halimat’s ‘Apala Extraordinary’, Exotic Records also released a reprint of Aare Shina Akanni’s album, ‘Accessibility’ and Evangelist Ojo Ade’s ‘Orin Igbaani’.

