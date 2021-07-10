To make his initiative fitness drive of repute, entertainers, executives and fitness enthusiasts on Saturday June 26 joined Ayo Animashaun, entrepreneur/owner of Nigeria’s No. 1 urban culture platform, HipTV in 10km/90-minutes Walk For Life.

According to Animashaun, Walk For Life is tailored for busy high profile personalities, top entrepreneurs, corporate, media and entertainment executives whose schedules are constantly packed, and do not take the time to catch a break.

“I started Walk For Life to inspire people. I’ve been a fitness enthusiast for as long as I can remember. You will either find me running, jogging or playing squash. It’s important as humans that we find time in our busy schedule to keep fit, because if we want to get the best out of our body, we need to give the best to our body,” he explained.

Animashaun’s friends who joined him on the walk included Funke Akindele, Adebola Williams, Ali Baba, Ramsey Nouah, Bovi, Nancy Isime, Daddy Showkey, Zaaki Azzay, Charly Boy and Kate Henshaw. Others were Steve Ayorinde, former Commissioner of Tourism, Lagos State; Amaechi Michael Okobi, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs, Access Bank; Emanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc.; Adeyinka Adebayo, Executive Director, mediaReach OMD, and Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

