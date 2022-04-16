It has been said that education is the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world.

For the compulsive educationist, Ayo Ogunsan, he believes so much in this assertion. From when he was a young chap, Ogunsan has been in the vanguard of impacting knowledge to the younger folks, and he has not looked back. It is also noteworthy that debonair Ogunsan is a serial entrepreneur who sits atop a conglomerate called the Executive Group. He has a proven track record in sales administration, financing, investment development, training, security and project management. But his special love for education has forced him to float a flourishing subsidiary —Executive Trainers and Executive Education Consulting Limited— which has brought him accolades and recognition home and abroad. As an eloquent testimony of his avowed commitment to the uplifting of education on all fronts, Ogunsan was recently appointed a member of the Advisory Board of Wolverhampton University in the United Kingdom. With the new cap from the UK, Ogunsan seems not slowing down in his quest to impact knowledge as he’s said to be working on a revolutionary scheme that will further push the ante in the advancement of education in Nigeria. All things being equal, he will announce his plans in a matter of months.

