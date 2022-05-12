By Olumide Lawal

Some were born great, while some attained greatness, one of those who attained greatness through doggedness and grace was Oloye Asiwaju Ayodele Adeyemo.

Born in Ede, Osun State, on May 8, 1952, Ayodele was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth, hence, he struggled to be great in his endeavours. Little Ayodele lived his early years in Ogobi, a suburb of Ede, until 1960, when he started schooling in Iwo.

Living with his guardian, Pa D.M. Ogunrinade, Ayodele developed a passionate interest in schooling as a young lad, an interest that goaded him into acquiring many academic laurels in all reputable secondary and tertiary institutions he attended.

Ayodele is a veteran broadcaster, a public speaker, a socio-political analyst, counsellor, seasoned administrator, public relations practitioner/consultant with varied experiences in private and public service.

Ayodele’s love for qualitative education led him to various institutions of learning, where he graduated in flying colours.

Among the schools attended by Ayodele of the Mapo Arogun clan were:

i. University of Ibadan, where he obtained bachelor of science degree (1977) and master of science (1981).

ii. Nigeria Institute of Journalism, where he earned a postgraduate diploma, 1995, with specialisation in advertising.

iii. Baptist High School, Iwo, in 1972

iv. Iwo Grammar School, Iwo, where he obtained his West African School Certificate, in 1969.

Right from his early years in the secondary school, he had demonstrated sterling leadership qualities, which led to his appointment as the labour prefect. While he was at the University of Ibadan, Ayodele was elected a member of the Students’ Representative Council, the legislative arm of the Students’ Union Government.

As a trade unionist, Ayodele served as the publicity secretary of Oyo State Council of Radio, Television and Theatre Workers Union (RATTAWU) in 1983.

Hard work, they say is, the answer to poverty, hence, Ayodele worked in many organisations and held many positions of trust and responsibility, among which were: Primary school teacher in variou schools, in 1970, including Baptist High School, Ede, 1973-1974; Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), 1978-1990; and National Drug Law Enfocemet Agency (NDLEA), 1990-1994.

Ayodele retired from the NDLEA in 1994 as the acting deputy director of Drug Demand Reduction Division. As the pioneer head of public enlightenment department of the agency, he coordinated all the public enlightenment projects and campaigns against drug abuse and trafficking.

After retirement, Ayodele ventured into media production and management, a business that saw production and sponsorship of radio, television and documentary programmes for international organisation such as UNDCP.

As the head of Public Relations Department of Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State (formerly LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo), Ayodele started the public relations department and developed the public relations policies, objectives and plans of the Uniosun Teaching Hospital hitherto known as Lautech Teaching Hospital, which has given the obscure hospital a now dinstinct identity and image.

Ayodele is well travelled and has attended many professional and specialized courses and seminars nationally and internationally. He has travelled widely in Nigeria and to India, the United Kingdom and the United States as a participant, resource person or consultant.

A recipient of many awards of excellence, Ayodele has won numerous accolades from institutions and organisations, including:

• Commendation for high sense of responsibility and commitment to service, awarded by Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, Ibadan, September 18, 1986.

• Commendation for loyalty, selfless service, team spirit and perseverance, awarded by Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, June 8, 1988.

• Commendation for worthy contributions towards the enhancement of the agency in its onerous task, awarded by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Lagos, June 16, 1993.

• Commendation and award of excellence for meritorious service awarded by LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, 2009.

• ‘Man of Honour’ Award by Non-Academic Staff Union, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo branch.

• Award by Senior Association of University Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Allied Institutions (SAUTHRIAI), LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

• Paul Harris Fellowship Award of Rotary International.

• Distinguished Icon of Selfless Services Award by Rotary Club, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

• Award of Excellence as a Veteran Broadcaster by Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan.

The best of service is the one dedicated to humanity, this prompted Ayodele into serving humanity wholeheartedly.

A committed and passionate member of Ede Descendants Union, chairman, Organising Committee, pioneer edition of Agbale Hall of Fame, Ede (2010), and chairman, Ogobi Electricity Project under CSDP-World Bank Scheme.

The scheme was executed thoroughly with unflinching commitment and unquestionable accountability.

He is a Rotarian of note who has occupied various positions in the Rotary Club.

As a passionate Christian, he served in several church ministries in many communityies where he lived. His family and a few others had the grace of being foundating members of Glory Baptist Church, Wakajaye, Ibadan, in 1994.

Just as Joshua said, “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15), Ayodele and his family remain determined to continue to serve his Lord to the end.

Ayodele has interest in resolving social problems, especially regarding educational development and youth affairs.

Ayodele is noted for brokering peace and encouraging harmonious relations among friends and colleagues. He is passionate about projects and programmes designed to bring improved health care and general development to the grassroots.

Aside from being an avowed humanitarian and a committed Rotarian, Ayodele is a Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP).

His activities, doggedness, humility and transparency were rewarded when Ayodele and his lovely wife, Olufunmilayo, were conferred with the honorary titles of Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Ogobiland by His Royal Highness, Oba AbdulWasiu Iwaloye Abidoye, Ologobi of Ogobi, with the support of His Royal Majesty, Oba, Dr. Adesola Lawal, Laminisa I, Timi Agbale of Edeland, on March 17, 2021, for their committed contributions to the development of the town and unparalleled leadership.

As you clock 70 in the land of the living, we pray God grants you sound health so that you worship your God the more.

Happy birthday Ayodele Adeyemo.