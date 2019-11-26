The former Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State, Mr. Adewale Ayodele, recently delivered a lecture organised by the National Association of Public Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University Students chapter. He spoke on ‘’21st Century Democratic Governance: The Inevitable Roles of Administrators’’.

The programme was presided by the head of the department, Dr. O.O. Popoola, chaired by the Sub Dean, Dr. T.A. Olaya and moderated by a senior lecturer, Department of Public Administration, Dr. (Mrs.) P.I. Igbokwe. Also in attendance were Folorunsho Oladoyin Bamiseayemi, Osun State Commissioner for Education (represented), Biyi Odunlade Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Adeyemi, Ife East Local Government Area chairman, Babatunde Desmond Ojo, representing Oria Ade LGA, in the state House of Assembly and Mr. Vincent Adeoba, Senior Tax Consultant, PWC.

Given his previous role as the executive chairman of Amuwo Odofin local government, Ayodele was best placed to give a robust presentation on all facets of good public administration which he buttressed with references from his grassroots administrative and governance experiences to drive home some of his salient points.

The lecture was an interactive session as questions were asked by the students who were eager to learn from an experienced administrator.

The programme ended with an award of excellence to Ayodele by the National Association of Public Administration which was presented by the head of the department, Dr. Poopola.

In his acceptance speech, Ayodele thanked the President of the association, Gbadebo Oluwaseun and the Financial Secretary, Oluwagbemi David, who made the trip from Osun State to his office in Festac Town, Lagos to invite him for the event.

He dedicated the award to God and also to the memory of Late George Iwilade a.k.a Afrika, a 400 Law student and the then General Secretary of the Students’ Union of OAU, who was killed by cultists on July 10, 1999, while sleeping in his room, Block 6 in Awo Hall.

After the lecture, the Alumni Relations Officer of OAU, Mr. Gbolahan Ogunajo facilitated a meeting between Ayodele and the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede. Discussions at the meeting centered on activities to provide an enabling environment for youths to thrive, grow and develop.

The outcome of the meeting was a resolution by Ayodele to offer support in terms of opening up employment opportunities for the best three overall graduating students of the department.

Adewale explained further that he has a lot of goodwill in both the private and public sectors and would leverage on this to help the students get gainful employment. The criteria that will be used to select the students must include good character assessment, excellent academic results (1st class or 2nd class upper) and a letter of endorsement from the VC.

Prof Ogunbodede was extremely receptive to this first-of-its-kind proposal and saw the immediate benefit to the students. He assured Ayodele of his willingness to explore the best way for the university to develop and embed this proposal as an annual programme that will be mentioned at every convocation ceremony of the university.

In honour of Adewale for his selfless gesture, the VC asked him to provide a name for the annual employment gesture award. After consultations with Segun Adekoya and Mr. Tony Babaniji, the award will be called Comrade Ayodele Adewale Employment Opportunity Award in honour of Late Comrade George Iwilade.