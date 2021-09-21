From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The President/Chairman of Council, Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (KWACCIMA), Alhaji Olalekan Fatai Ayodimeji, has unveiled his agenda for the one of the leading chambers in Nigeria.

Alhaji Ayodimeji disclosed during his investiture as the 10th President of KWACCIMA at Ilorin.

While sharing details of his agenda, Ayodimeji promised to rebrand the Secretariat, organize 8th Kwara Trade Fair, attract investors to Industrial Park in Otte and step up collaboration with the state government as well as other stakeholders.

He said the current KWACCIMA executive will anchor their programmes and policies on 3Cs philosophy; Connect, Capacitate and Champion.

‘To connect by making meaningful network between members both within and outside the state. To Capacitate by strengthening skills, abilities and processes necessary for organisations to adopt in order to thrive in a rapidly changing world and to champion – by taking up members’ issues so as to foster and encourage a healthy business environment.’

Dignitaries at the event attended by business executives include Kwara State Governor represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, Barr Abdullateef Fagbemi, SAN, Vice President of KAM Wire Group, Chief Bolanle Yusuf, Chairman LUBCON group of companies, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim, among others.

